The Voice‘s Season 17 coronation ceremony on Tuesday night delivered 8.6 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week and steady with Monday’s numbers, but down 13 and 23 percent from the competition’s year-ago finale (which admittedly aired against 100-percent reruns).

Opening NBC’s night, a Voice clip show did 6.5 mil and a 1.0. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “C+.”

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (11 mil/1.0, TVLine reader grade “A-“) and FBI (8.4 mil/0.8) each dipped with their fall finales, with the former tying its demo low and the latter copping its smallest audience to date. New Orleans (7.1 mil/0.9), however, ticked up from its last fresh airing.

FOX | The Resident (3.8 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A”) dipped with its fall finale, while Empire (2.6 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B”) was steady.

ABC | This Yuletide season’s second helping of A Charlie Brown Christmas placed second for the night in the demo, with a 1.1 rating.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

