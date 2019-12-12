The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon in Wake of 'Most Watched Opening Weekend Ever'

Amazon is demanding another encore from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: The streamer has renewed its crown jewel comedy for a fourth season.

The pickup comes less than a week after the launch of Mrs. Maisel‘s eight-episode third season, and just days after the series scored multiple Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations.

An episode count for Season 4 has not been determined; production is set to begin next spring.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most watched opening weekend ever,” enthused Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in Season 4. Amy and Dan have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail.” TV's Best, Worst and Most of 2019 (Part 1)

In their own statement, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and fellow EP Daniel Palladino said, “We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises. We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

Mrs. Maisel‘s third season ended with [SPOILER ALERT] Midge’s career being dealt a major setback when Shy Baldwin abruptly cut her as the opening act of his world tour.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Sherman-Palladino shared that she did not have a specific end date in mind for the show. “We know where we want [Midge]’s story to end,” she said. “We don’t know how many more seasons it will take to get there, but we know when the journey is over.”