Golden Globe Nominations 2020: Complete TV List

Nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday morning in Beverly Hills, by Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us), Tim Allen (Last Man Standing) and Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood), along with Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria, Dick Clark Productions’ Barry Adelman and 2020 Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris “Sons of Pierce” Brosnan.
TV’s Ellen DeGeneres will be honored this year with The Carol Burnett Award, while Tom Hanks is the latest recipient of filmdom’s Cecil B. DeMille Award.
NBC will broadcast this year’s Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, with Ricky Gervais returning to host, for a fifth time.
Here is the list of TV’s nominees (eligibility runs Jan. 1 through Dec. 31) — now share your raves and rants in the Comments!
• DRAMA SERIES
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
• DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
• DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR
Michael Douglass, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Grreat
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
The Golden Globes will be broadcast by NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 and hosted by Ricky Gervais.