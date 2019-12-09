Golden Globe Nominations 2020: Complete TV List

RELATED STORIES Critics' Choice Awards: Fleabag, Watchmen, When They See Us, Unbelievable Among TV Nominees

Nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday morning in Beverly Hills, by Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us), Tim Allen (Last Man Standing) and Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood), along with Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria, Dick Clark Productions’ Barry Adelman and 2020 Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris “Sons of Pierce” Brosnan.

TV’s Ellen DeGeneres will be honored this year with The Carol Burnett Award, while Tom Hanks is the latest recipient of filmdom’s Cecil B. DeMille Award.

NBC will broadcast this year’s Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, with Ricky Gervais returning to host, for a fifth time.

Here is the list of TV’s nominees (eligibility runs Jan. 1 through Dec. 31) — now share your raves and rants in the Comments!

• DRAMA SERIES

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

• DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

• DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR

Michael Douglass, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Grreat

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

