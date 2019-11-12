Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais Returning to Host for Fifth Time

When the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 5 (NBC, 8/7c), the nominees won’t be the only nervous people in the audience. Ricky Gervais will return to host the ceremony for a fifth time, TVLine has learned.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse,” Gervais said in a statement. “But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

After hosting three consecutive Golden Globe ceremonies (2010–2012), Gervais took a few years off before returning for a fourth time in 2016. Other previous hosts include Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh (2019), Seth Meyers (2018), Jimmy Fallon (2017), and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (2013–2015).

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

Added HFPA President Lorenzo Soria, “When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected. We’re excited to see it all unfold.”

And Mike Mahan, CEO of Dick Clark Productions said, “In a world where many award shows are opting to go the no-host route, the Golden Globes are going all in! It’s going to be a great night.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Gervais back on hosting duty? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.