SAG Award Nominations: Mrs. Maisel, The Morning Show and Fleabag Lead the TV Pack, Succession Snubbed

Nominations for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced this Wednesday morning, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel proved to be just that, leading the TV pack with four total nods.
The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Morning Show, Fleabag and The Kominksy Method followed with three noms each.
By outlet, Netflix dominated with 13 total nominations, followed by HBO’s 10 and Amazon Prime’s seven. This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown represents broadcast-TV’s lone nomination, on the heels of the Golden Globes’ own noms shutting out the networks entirely.
The 2020 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Robert De Niro will receive the Life Achievement Award.
Check out the list of TV nominees below, then make like the suuuuuper-opinionated Internet commenters you are and offer up raves and rants.
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
DRAMA ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller Bridge, Fleabag
COMEDY ACTOR
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharell Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
