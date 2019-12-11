SAG Award Nominations: Mrs. Maisel, The Morning Show and Fleabag Lead the TV Pack, Succession Snubbed

RELATED STORIES Golden Globe Nominations: The Crown, Unbelievable and Chernobyl Lead TV Pack, Broadcast TV Gets Shut Out

Nominations for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced this Wednesday morning, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel proved to be just that, leading the TV pack with four total nods.

The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Morning Show, Fleabag and The Kominksy Method followed with three noms each.

By outlet, Netflix dominated with 13 total nominations, followed by HBO’s 10 and Amazon Prime’s seven. This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown represents broadcast-TV’s lone nomination, on the heels of the Golden Globes’ own noms shutting out the networks entirely.

The 2020 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Robert De Niro will receive the Life Achievement Award.

Check out the list of TV nominees below, then make like the suuuuuper-opinionated Internet commenters you are and offer up raves and rants.

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller Bridge, Fleabag

COMEDY ACTOR

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharell Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

