Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Eventual Series Finale: Does Amy Sherman-Palladino Know the Final Four Words?

/

Amy Sherman-Palladino knows how The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will eventually conclude, right down to the final… emotional beat.

“We know where we want [Midge]’s story to end,” she tells TVLine ahead of Friday’s Season 3 premiere on Amazon. “We don’t know how many more seasons it will take to get there, but we know when the journey is over.”

Unlike with Gilmore Girls, Sherman-Palladino reveals that she does not know what Mrs. Maisel‘s final four words will be. Also unknown: The Emmy-winning comedy’s natural end date.

“We knew how many years we wanted to get Gilmore done in — it didn’t work out [as we hoped] because we left [after Season 6], but it kind of worked out because we came back for the Netflix [revival],” Sherman-Palladino notes. “But we don’t know how many more seasons it will take to get [Maisel to the end].”

As previously reported, Season 3 — a portion of which was filmed on location in Miami — will span eight episodes, on par with the Season 1 count and two episodes shy of its sophomore season length. Season 3 guest stars include Gilmore alum Liza Weil, as well as Cary Elwes (Stranger Things), Stephanie Hsu (The Path) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us). —With reporting by Kim Roots

