Gilmore Girls-Mrs. Maisel 'Crossover' Alert: Which Stars Hollow Vet Is Making a Marvelous Appearance in Season 3?

RELATED STORIES Gilmore Girls: Netflix Exec Offers Update on Potential Second Revival

Gilmore Girls: Netflix Exec Offers Update on Potential Second Revival Gilmore Girls: This Is (Probably) Why Netflix Is So Eager for a Second Revival

Amy Sherman-Palladino is making Stars Hollow align with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, tapping one of her beloved Gilmore Girls alums to guest star on her Amazon smash.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Liza Weil — who played Gilmore‘s sharp-tongued Paris Geller in all seven seasons as well as the Netflix revival — will appear in Mrs. Maisel’s upcoming third season in a hush-hush role. Earlier this month, Sherman-Palladino hinted at a Gilmore/Maisel mashup during an interview with the New York Post, although she did not reveal specifics.

An Amazon rep declined to comment on or confirm Weil’s casting. Weil is currently in production on How to Get Away With Murder‘s sixth and final season.

Last year, Sherman-Palladino told TVLine that she is determined to incorporate another Gilmore vet — Lauren Graham — into the world of Mrs. Maisel. “It’s got to be the right thing and it’s got to be worthy of her,” the auteur maintained. “I bow down to Lauren. I want to work with her again so badly, but it’s got to be the right thing.”

Mrs. Maisel‘s eight-episode third season — which debuts Dec. 6 on Amazon — will also feature guest turns by Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Cary Elwes (Stranger Things) and Stephanie Hsu (The Path).