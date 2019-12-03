'Crisis on Infinite Earths': Arrowverse Assembles in Final Crossover Trailer

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… literally every CW superhero you could possibly imagine, and then some. The network on Tuesday released the final trailer for this year’s Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” a five-part event that brings together key players from across the multiverse to defeat the Anti-Monitor and save their worlds.

This year’s crossover — which spans episodes of Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — is so massive, in fact, that The CW is even bringing Black Lightning into the fold.

And what would a major CW crossover be without a few special guests? Some of the big names appearing throughout the “Crisis” include Tom Welling and Erica Durance as Smallville‘s Clark and Lois, Ashley Scott as Birds of Prey‘s Helena Kyle (aka Huntress), and Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as a future Bruce Wayne. We’ll also witness the returns of Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the Arrowverse’s Clark and Lois, along with Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, while Brandon Routh (Superman Returns) and John Wesley Shipp (CBS’ ’90s Flash series) will both slip back into their iconic costumes.

Here’s a full breakdown of when the five “Crisis” episodes will air:

Supergirl: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 pm (special time)

Batwoman: Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm (special day)

The Flash: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 pm

Arrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 pm (special time)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 pm (special episode)

Kevin Smith will host a special aftershow, Crisis Aftermath, following the Supergirl and Flash installments of the crossover. It’s unclear at this time whether he’ll return to host another episode in 2020.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your last look at “Crisis on Infinite Earths” before the fun begins on Sunday, then drop a comment with your hopes for this year’s Arrowverse crossover below.