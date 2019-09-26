Birds of Prey's Ashley Scott Will Bring Huntress to the Arrowverse 'Crisis'

RELATED STORIES Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum Nixes Crossover Encore as Lex — Here's Why

Another new name has been added to the call sheet for Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and it’s quite the throwback. TVLine has learned exclusively that Ashley Scott will appear in the five-part event as Huntress aka Helena Kyle, the character she played on the short-lived DC Comics drama Birds of Prey.

Premiering in 2002 on the now-shuttered WB, Birds of Prey also starred Dina Meyer as Batgirl and Rachel Skarsten (now the upcoming Batwoman‘s No. 1 baddie) as Black Canary. The series ran for 13 episodes before being cancelled due to low ratings.

A version of Huntress has appeared on The CW’s Arrow, played by Jessica De Gouw, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play the character on the big screen in February’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Previously announced crossover casting includes Tom Welling and Erica Durance, reprising their respective Smallville roles of Clark and Lois (get a first look here); Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Supergirl‘s Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane; Legends of Tomorrow‘s Routh pulling double duty as the Kingdom Come version of Superman; Jon Cryer as Supergirl‘s Lex Luthor; Batman‘s Burt Ward in an undisclosed role; unspecified characters from Black Lightning, which to date has never fully been a part of the Arrowverse; veteran voice actor Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond) as “Bruce Wayne from the future”; and LaMonica Garrett (“Elseworlds”) as both the Monitor and the Anti-Monitor.

As reported earlier this week, fellow Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum — aka Lex Luthor — was invited to join Welling and Durance in the crossover, but he declined. “WB called my agents Friday afternoon when I was in Florida visiting my grandfather in a nursing home. Their offer: No script. No idea what I’m doing. No idea when I’m shooting,” he explained. “Basically no money. And the real kick in the ass: ‘We have to know now.’ My simple answer was ‘Pass.’ I think you can understand why. I hope this answers all of your questions.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off Sunday, Dec. 8 with an episode of Supergirl, then continues with a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s The Flash. After a month-long holiday break, it concludes with the Jan. 14 episode of Arrow and a special installment of Legends of Tomorrow (which premieres at midseason).