Smallville's Tom Welling, Erica Durance Reunite in the Arrowverse — First Look

RELATED STORIES Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum Nixes Crossover Encore as Lex — Here's Why

Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum Nixes Crossover Encore as Lex — Here's Why Arrow's Final Season Trailer Teases Thea, Moira and Other Blasts From the Past

Lois and Clark are together again!

On Thursday, Smallville alum Erica Durance shared a photo of her and former costar Tom Welling presumably on the set of the Arrowverse’s five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which started production this week in good ol’ Vancouver.

Though this marks the first on-screen reunion for Welling and Durance since Smallville‘s series finale, the latter previously dipped her toe into the Arrowverse with a run as Supergirl’s dearly departed (…but not) mother, Alura Zor-El.

“So, I was just minding my own business, and I ran into this guy,” Durance wrote/joked. “Laughed until I cried! So much fun.”

Per The CW, the crossover event will in part “reveal what happened to Clark Kent almost 10 years” after the conclusion of Smallville — happily with intrepid reporter and longtime love Lois Lane still at his side.

Popular on TVLine

“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville,” EP Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths,’ our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

In addition to Welling reprising his role as, at least, Clark Kent, both Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh will be slipping back into their Superman tights for the “Crisis” crossover.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off Sunday, Dec. 8 with an episode of Supergirl, then continues with a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s The Flash. After a month-long holiday break, it concludes with the Jan. 14 episode of Arrow and a special installment of Legends of Tomorrow (which premieres at midseason).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.