Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum Nixes Crossover Encore as Lex — Here's Why

It’s official: Michael Rosenbaum won’t be joining fellow Smallville co-stars Tom Welling and Erica Durance in this year’s upcoming Arrowverse crossover. The actor broke the unfortunate news himself via Twitter on Tuesday, explaining that he was made an offer he absolutely could — and did — refuse.

“Friends, many of you have tweeted and asked me about joining the Infinite crossover,” he tweeted. “I can’t tell you how much this means to me. I’ll just be straight up about this. WB called my agents Friday afternoon when I was in Florida visiting my grandfather in a nursing home. Their offer: No script. No idea what I’m doing. No idea when I’m shooting. Basically no money. And the real kick in the ass: ‘We have to know now.’ My simple answer was ‘Pass.’ I think you can understand why. I hope this answers all of your questions.”

This year’s massive crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” will be a five-part event divided between Supergirl (Dec. 8 at 8 pm), Batwoman (Dec. 9 at 8 pm), The Flash (Dec. 10 at 8 pm), Arrow (Jan. 14 at 8 pm) and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Jan. 14 at 9 pm). Characters from The CW’s Black Lightning — which was not previously considered part of the Arrowverse — will also show up.

The event will feature previously announced appearances from a slew of beloved DC actors, including Kevin Conroy, the longtime voice of the animated Batman; Burt Ward, who portrayed Robin on the classic Batman TV series; and, of course, Smallville‘s Welling and Durance, who portrayed Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively.

