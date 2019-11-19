'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Photos: Part 2 Brings Kevin Conroy's Bruce Wayne, Iris/Lois, Kingdom Come Superman

There’s a lot to look at in the second batch of photos from The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Arrowverse crossover event.

For one, Part 2 aka the Batwoman episode features veteran Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as one Earth's future Bruce Wayne (though I am open to theories on the costume he is wearing over his Tom Ford suit). We also get a glimpse of the Lois Lane/Iris West-Allen team-up that has been teased, plus some official snaps of Brandon Routh's Kingdom Come Superman.

The “Crisis” episodes will air as follows:

Supergirl: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 pm (special time)

Batwoman: Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm (special day)

The Flash: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 pm

Arrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 pm (special time)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 pm (special episode)

Additionally, Kevin Smith will host a “Crisis” aftershow on Sunday, Dec. 8 (at 9 pm) and Tuesday, Dec. 10 (9 pm), which will allow viewers a chance to digest everything they’ve taken in.

