Ratings: Resident Eyes New Low, NCIS and Conners Tie Voice for Tuesday Win

Fox’s The Resident this Tuesday drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, slipping to its second smallest audience to date and a new low in the demo. Leading out of that, Empire (2.5 mil/0.6) similarly ticked down to match and hit series lows.

Elsewhere on the night….

NBC | The Voice (7.8 mil/1.1, read recap) slipped two tenths week-to-week to match its season low, which was set on Monday. With This Is Us and New Amsterdam now on holiday hiatus, the Dolly Parton special drew 7 mil and a 0.8.

THE CW | The Flash (1.2 mil/0.4, read recap) dipped to match series lows, while Arrow (790K/0.3, read recap) ticked up. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

CBS | NCIS (11 mil/1.1), FBI (8.8 mil/0.9) and New Orleans (6.9 mil/0.8) all rose a tenth in the demo, with NCIS tying The Voice (and The Conners) for the nightly demo win (as well as easily delivering the largest audience).

ABC | The Conners (5.8 mil/1.1) and Bless This Mess (3.6 mil/0.7) rebounded from last week’s lows, mixed-ish (2.8 mil/0.6) and Emergence (2.3 mil/0.4) were steady, and black-ish (2.6 mil/0.5) dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.