Ratings: Bluff City Law Eyes 7-Week High With Finale, Neighborhood Drops

NBC’s Bluff City Law wrapped its 10-episode freshman run on Monday night with 3.75 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking up to hit eight- and seven-week highs — pending possible downward adjustment due to some NFL preemptions.

TVLine readers gave the season(/series?) ender an average grade of “A,” while Season 1 as a whole earned an “A-.”

Opening the Peacock’s night, The Voice (7.7 mil/1.2, read recap) was steady week-to-week, tying Fox’s 9-1-1 for the Monday demo crown.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.9 mil/0.7) suffered a bit of whiplash, dropping 30 percent from last week’s season high in the demo (opposite a 9-1-1 rerun) to a series low. Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth, All Rise (5.1 mil/0.6) was steady and Bull (6 mil/0.6) rose. Cancellation Buzz: Are These 9 Bubble Series Dead or Alive?

FOX | 9-1-1 (6.1 mil/1.2, read post mortem) and Prodigal Son (3.1 mil/0.7) each returned down a tenth.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to significant NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars‘ season finale (7.7 mil/1.1, read recap) is currently reporting a season high in the demo, and steady versus last year’s finale, while The Good Doctor (6.1 mil/0.9, read post mortem) is also currently up.

THE CW | All American (720K/0.2) and Black Lightning (660K/0.2) were both steady.

