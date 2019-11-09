The Masked Singer: Up-to-Date Clues About Tree, Leopard, Fox and More

“This show doesn’t make sense at all!” host Nick Cannon cried from the stage during Wednesday’s The Masked Singer. And while Cannon’s lament is true, our ongoing tally can help you make sense of the Fox singing competition’s ever-growing pile of clues.

This week’s double-episode installment gave all 11 competitors left on the show — for the record, that’s Rottweiler, Ladybug, Tree, Penguin, Flower, Fox, Black Widow, Thingamajig, Butterfly, Leopard and Flamingo — a chance to sing for their incognito lives. Each hour saw one of the shrouded singers revealed: Penguin turned out to be former View co-host Sherri Shepherd, and Black Widow was shown to be Raven’s Home star Raven-Symoné. (Read a full recap here and Shepherd’s thoughts on taking part in the insanity here.)

Anyway, enough about the past: Let’s look to the future. We’ve updated the gallery at right with information from this week’s show, as well as with our (and some of your) thoughts about the true identities of behind the foam rubber, sequins and feathers. We’ll continue to refresh the gallery as the weeks pass, so make sure to make your thoughts known in the comment section!

So click on the gallery at right — or go to it directly here — and get to guessing!