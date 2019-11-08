Superstore Casts Breaking Bad Alum Dean Norris as Dina's [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES NBC Announces Midseason Game Plan: XL Good Place Finale, Plus Manifest, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and More

NBC Announces Midseason Game Plan: XL Good Place Finale, Plus Manifest, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and More Superstore First Look: Cloud 9 Workers Clash With a Charitable Fred Armisen

Dina’s dad will soon pay a visit to Cloud 9: Superstore has cast Breaking Bad vet Dean Norris to play the assistant manager’s estranged father, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The character of Howard Fox is described as a “rugged and eccentric” individual who comes back into Dina’s life, ready to make amends for leaving her when she was just a child. The character was recently referenced in the Oct. 24 episode “Self-Care,” when Glenn served as a temporary stand-in for her deadbeat dad. Norris will assume the role in an episode slated to air in January.

Superstore has had no shortage of guest stars in its recently supersized Season 5. In addition to Norris, Cloud 9 has welcomed One Day at a Time‘s Justina Machado as new district manager Maya and SNL‘s Heidi Gardner as Dina’s nemesis Colleen. Meanwhile, Fred Armisen is set to appear in the Nov. 14 episode as a charity rep who clashes with Mateo (view exclusive photos).

Following his five-season stint on Breaking Bad, on which he played DEA agent Hank Schrader, Norris went on to co-star on CBS’ Under the Dome. He can currently be seen on TNT’s Claws, which was recently picked up for a fourth and final season. Additional credits include The Big Bang Theory, CSI, Medium and The Unit.

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC. Your thoughts on Norris’ casting? Hit the comments with your reactions.