Superstore First Look: Cloud 9 Workers Clash With a Charitable Fred Armisen

Fred Armisen‘s goodwill is put to the test during his upcoming visit to Superstore — and TVLine has your exclusive first look.

So, what brings the Saturday Night Live vet to Cloud 9? According to the synopsis for the Nov. 14 episode (NBC, 8/7c), “Amy and Jonah help Mateo run a toy drive to make him look good for his immigration hearing.” Along the way, they clash with competing charity rep Kyle (Armisen) and ultimately try to sabotage him. Below you’ll see Mateo attempt to trap Kyle by pouring birdseed around his red kettle. When that doesn’t work, Amy and Jonah round up all the shopping carts they can find and create a seemingly impenetrable barrier.

Elsewhere in the episode, Sandra and Jerry ask Glenn to officiate their wedding despite Dina’s protests, while Cheyenne confronts Garrett about his relationship with Colleen.

Superstore‘s recently supersized fifth season continues tonight (NBC, 8/7c) with Episode 7, “Shoplifter Rehab,” in which Amy, Jonah and Glenn come up with a way to make Amy look like a tough boss in front of new district manager Maya (recurring guest star Justina Machado). Meanwhile, Dina recruits Mateo to help her run Cloud 9’s shoplifter rehabilitation program.

