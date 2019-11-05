Superstore Gets Additional Episodes

RELATED STORIES Superstore's Linda Porter Dead at 86: 'We Won't Be the Same Without Her'

NBC is expanding Superstore‘s fifth season: The network has ordered four additional episodes, bringing the current season’s total to 22 half-hours, TVLine has learned.

Thus far this season, Superstore in the Thursday night lead-off spot is averaging nearly a 0.8 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), making it NBC’s top-rated and most watched comedy. Versus its prior season average, it is down just 6 percent.

The additional episodes order is on par with the show’s previous two seasons, which also featured 22 episodes each. The sophomore run was just below that with 21, while comedy’s debut season ran for 11 episodes.

Superstore airs during NBC’s Thursday night comedy block, which has been somewhat overhauled after newcomer Sunnyside was pulled from the schedule, with its remaining episodes set to air weekly on the NBC App and NBC.com (among other digital platforms). The Kal Penn-fronted comedy was replaced by the final season of Will & Grace.

On the drama side, NBC recently axed the supernatural-themed procedural The InBetween, while the new drama Bluff City Law is poised to end after production concludes on its initial 10-episode order.

