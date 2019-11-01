The InBetween Cancelled After 1 Season

RELATED STORIES The Good Place Recap: Yeah, But You Can Judge a Book by Its Author, Right?

The InBetween is no longer hovering between life and death. Rather, the supernatural-themed procedural has been cancelled after one 10-episode season and will not return for Season 2, a NBC source has confirmed to TVLine. The show’s freshman finale aired on Aug. 14.

Greenlit back in mid-May 2018 but not premiering until over a year later, The InBetween averaged 2.6 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), and hit its lowest numbers as recently as July 24. Amongst NBC’s summertime fare, it ranked last in the demo, as the network’s only scripted series airing originals.

Compared to the Peacock’s year-ago summer drama offering, the Sarah Shahi-led Reverie, it delivered a slightly larger audience but a 10 percent lower demo rating.

The InBetween starred Harriet Dyer as a woman who uses her psychic abilities to help her father figure (Arrow‘s Paul Blackthorne) and his Seattle PD detective partner (Training Day‘s Justin Cornwell) solve crimes, while also fending off ghostly visitors from the titular realm. Moira Kirland (Madam Secretary, Hawaii Five-0) created the series and served as an executive producer.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss The InBetween? Hit the comments and share your thoughts on the cancellation.