Ratings: Halloween Specials Lift ABC Tuesday, While World Series Dominates

A pair of classic/classic-ish Halloween specials lifted ABC’s overall numbers a bit this Tuesday.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown opened the night with 5 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, up a tick from its first airing last fall and improving on The Conners‘ most recent outing by a tenth in the demo. Leading out of that, Toy Story of Terror (3.7 mil/1.0) was up three tenths from what Bless This Mess did last week.

From there, mixed-ish (3.1 mil/0.7) and black-ish (2.7 mil/0.7) were each up a tenth, while some ABC News/Cameron Douglas special (3 mil/0.5) was on par with Emergence‘s latest numbers.

Elsewhere….

FOX | World Series Game 1 coverage (11.6 mil/2.9) was down a bit from the prelim numbers for last year’s Dodgers/Red Sox opener.

THE CW | The Flash (1.4 mil/0.5, read recap) and Arrow (776K/0.3, read recap) were both steady in the demo, with the former rising in total audience.

NBC | The Voice (8 mil/1.3, read recap) was steady week-to-week. This Is Us (7 mil/1.6, read post mortem) and New Amsterdam (5.2 mil/0.9) each ticked up, with the latter posting its best demo number since the season premiere.

CBS | NCIS (11 mil/1.1) and New Orleans (6.7 mil/0.7) were both steady, while FBI (8.8 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth.

