Will & Grace Final Season Promo Reveals Grace Is Pregnant

Mere moments after NBC announced it was bringing Will & Grace off the bench early, the network revealed the big twist at the center of the sitcom’s farewell season: Grace is pregnant.

As we reported late Thursday, Will & Grace‘s 11th and final season — which was originally slated to premiere at midseason — will now launch on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 pm, filling the void left by ill-fated rookie sitcom Sunnyside. A subsequent promo announcing the new, earlier return date contained the pregnancy bombshell and teased the ensuing fallout (basically Grace is freaking out about being a first-time mom so late in life).

The clip did not, however, reveal the identity of the baby daddy who, by our calculations, is either ex-flame Noah (David Schwimmer) or new flame Marcus (Veep’s Reid Scott).

News that Will & Grace‘s 11th season would be its last broke over the summer. “We think of the Will & Grace [revival] episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis — 51 is not enough, 53 is too many,” executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows said in a statement at the time. “That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace.”