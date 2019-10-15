Sunnyside Cancelled as Remaining Eps Move Online, Will & Grace's Final Season to Fill NBC's Thursday Void

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Recap: Randall and Beth's Malik-Related Freakout Begins

The sun has set on Sunnyside: NBC has cancelled Kal Penn’s struggling rookie comedy, although the series’ remaining episodes will see the light of day online. Meanwhile, the final season of Will & Grace

— which was slated to premiere at midseason — will come off the bench early to fill Sunnyside‘s Thursday-at-9:30 void beginning Thursday, Oct. 24.

Per NBC, Sunnyside‘s remaining seven episodes will air weekly on the NBC App and NBC.com (among other digital platforms). The Michael Schur-EP’d sitcom is currently in production on Episode 9 and will finish production of all 11 episodes. (Ten episodes were initially ordered, but NBC confirms that it has commissioned an 11th outing.)

Sunnyside premiered last month to 1.77 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, making it the least watched and lowest rated freshman show premiere on the Big 4 networks this fall. By its third airing, it slipped to 1.18 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating.

Will & Grace‘s most recent revival season, meanwhile, averaged more than double Sunnyside’s numbers — with more than 3 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.

“Dear Hollywood — I have 10 funny, heartwarming patriotic episodes of the most diverse show on television for ya,” Penn declared on Twitter shortly after news of the show’s cancellation broke. “Any takers, call me! We have INSANELY talented writers & cast and are interested in selling this to an established streamer that wants a fun, relevant comedy!”

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Sunnyside‘s demise.