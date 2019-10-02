Ratings: Emergence Slips in Week 2

ABC’s Emergence in Week 2 drew 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down 12 and 25 percent from its launch to match the lowest numbersthat the reassigned The Rookie ever did in the time slot.

On the ABC sitcom front, The Conners (5.5 mil/1.1) slipped to new lows, Bless This Mess (3.8 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth, and mixed-ish (3.5 mil/0.7) and black-ish (3.2 mil/0.7) each were down two tenths.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (8.9 mil/1.5, read recap), This Is Us (7.4 mil/1.7, read recap) and New Amsterdam (5.3 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth, with This Is Us matching its series lows.

THE CW | Pandora (559K/0.1) was steady with its finale.

FOX | The Resident (3.8 miol/0.7) and Empire (3 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth.

CBS | NCIS (12.2 mil/1.3, read Ziva-cap) and New Orleans (7 mil/0.7) were both steady, while FBI (9.4 mil/1.0) ticked up.

