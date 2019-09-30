Ratings: Rookie Holds Steady in Move, Sunday Night Football Eyes 7-Year High

RELATED STORIES The Rookie Season 2 Premiere: What Did You Think of Talia's Send-off?

ABC’s The Rookie christened its brand-new Sunday home with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, matching both its freshman average and finale. It also doubled what the short-lived The Alec Baldwin Show premiered to a year ago in the Sunday slot. TVLine readers gave the Season 2 opener an average grade of “B.”

Opening ABC’s night, AFV did 5.1 mil/0.7, followed by Celebrity Family Feud (5.4 mil/1.0) and Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.7).

Elsewhere:

NBC | Sunday Night Football is reporting 21 million total viewers and a 6.7 demo rating for the Cowboys-Saints thriller , up sharply from last week’s fast nationals and marking a 7-year high in the metered markets for a Week 4 matchup.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to significant NFL overrun, 60 Minutes is currently reporting 9.8 mil and a 1.4, while God Friended Me (6.9 mil/0.9, TVLine reader grade “A-“) and NCIS: Los Angeles (5 mil/0.6, reader grade “A-“) are both up from their May finales.

FOX | The Simpsons (2.3 mil/0.9), Bob’s Burgers (1.9 mil/0.7) and Family Guy (1.9 mil/0.7) were all down sharply from last year’s fall averages, while Bless the Harts (1.8 mil/0.7) was up a tenth from Rel‘s one-and-done average. Readers gave the new animated entry an average grade of “C-,” with only 53 percent planning to stay tuned.

NEXT SUNDAY: The CW’s Supergirl and CBS’ Madam Secretary return, while The CW’s Batwoman and ABC’s Kids Say the Darnedest Things makes their debut.

