The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 29

RELATED STORIES Fall TV: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Fall TV: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates Fall TV Spectacular: Exclusive Scoop and Photos on 35+ Returning Favorites!

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Dove Channel” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 23 (!) season premieres (including SEAL Team, Sorry For Your Loss and The Blacklist), four series premieres (including Almost Family and Godfather of Harlem), six finales (including the series finale of Preacher) and so much more.

Sunday, Sept. 29

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 30 premiere (ABC)

7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 52 premiere (CBS)

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud Season 6 finale (ABC)

8 pm Chesapeake Shores Season 4 finale (Hallmark Channel)

8 pm The Durrells in Corfu Season 4 premiere (PBS)

8 pm Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits special (Freeform; two hours)

8 pm The Simpsons Season 31 premiere (Fox)

8:30 pm God Friended Me Season 2 premiere (CBS)

8:30 pm Bless the Harts series premiere (Fox)

9 pm Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies Season 3 premiere (CNN)

9 pm Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 finale (AMC)

9 pm Pennyworth Season 1 finale (Epix)

9 pm Poldark final season premiere (PBS)

9 pm Shark Tank Season 11 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 10 premiere (Fox)

9:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 premiere (CBS)

9:30 pm Family Guy Season 17 premiere (Fox)

10 pm Godfather of Harlem series premiere (Epix)

10 pm The Rookie Season 2 premiere (ABC)

10:14 pm Preacher series finale (AMC)

10 pm This Is Life With Lisa Ling Season 6 premiere (CNN)

12 am Robot Chicken Season 10 premiere (Adult Swim)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

3 pm Sorry For Your Loss Season 2 premiere (Facebook Watch; first three episodes)

9 pm Pandora Season 1 finale (The CW)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8 pm All Elite Wrestling premiere (TNT)

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 1 (The CW)

9 pm Almost Family series premiere (Fox)

9 pm SEAL Team Season 3 premiere (CBS)

10 pm S.W.A.T. Season 3 premiere (CBS)

Thursday, Oct. 3

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 2 (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 4

3 am Big Mouth Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Goliath Season 3 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Light as a Feather Season 2B premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Peaky Blinders Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Raising Dion series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm WWE Smackdown premiere (Fox)

8 pm The Blacklist Season 7 premiere (NBC)

10 pm In Search Of Season 2 premiere (History Channel)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?