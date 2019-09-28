Masked Singer: Biggest Clues and Best Guesses From the Season 2 Premiere

We don’t know about you, but we’d trade one of Nick Cannon’s diamond-encrusted loafers to know who’s underneath the giant costumes on The Masked Singer Season 2.

But since all we’ve got are a pair of scuffed-up Converse, we’ll have to be content with raking through the season premiere to glean its most important clues about each performer.

Wednesday’s opener featured eight of 16 total competitors: Butterfly, Egg, Ice Cream, Ladybug, Rottweiler, Skeleton, Thingamajig and Tree. (The other eight — Black Widow, Eagle, Flamingo, Flower, Fox, Leopard, Panda and Penguin — will have their inaugural performances next week.) Though a pre-season special offered a few clues for a handful of the characters, Episode 1 officially got the competition, and the guessing, underway.

The two-hour kickoff ended with two reveals: Egg was Olympic figure skater/commentator Johnny Weir, and Ice Cream was YouTube gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. (Read a full recap.)

Now that there are five days before the series’ next installment, we thought we’d revisit all of the clues that the Fox series has revealed so far. The most pertinent (we think? who even knows?!) hints have been gathered in the gallery at right, along with our admittedly wild guesses as to the celebrities in the funny suits. As the weeks pass, we’ll update the list — and if we see reader guesses that make sense, we’ll add those in, too.

What are you waiting for? Click on the gallery above — or go to it directly here — and then log your most current theories in the comments!