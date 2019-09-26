Ratings: Masked Singer Returns Strong and Steady, Stumptown Has Soft Start

RELATED STORIES ABC's Stumptown Premiere: Grade It!

The Masked Singer‘s supersized Season 2 premiere on Wednesday drew 7.9 million total viewers and a 2.5 demo rating, on par with its freshman average (8.2 mil/2.6) and leading the night in both measures. TVLine readers gave the opener an average grade of “B.”

Of note, Fox now has Premiere Week’s top-rated show (in The Masked Singer) and highest rated series launch (Prodigal Son) thus far.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (7.4 mil/1.0, reader grade “B+”) returned down a tenth from its May finale, Fire (7.2 mil/1.1, reader grade “A-“) was steady, and P.D. (6.5 mil/1.1, reader grade “B+”) was up a tenth to mark its best rating since #OneChicago’s February crossover event.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Stumptown premiered to 4.5 mil/0.7, tying A Million Little Things‘ lowest demo number in the time slot last fall and also matching CBS’ All Rise as Premiere Week’s lowest rated series debut thus far. That said, Stumptown retained 100 percent of lead-in Single Parents‘ demo number while building the audience; TVLine readers gave it a “B+,” with 91 percent planning to tune in next week.

On the sitcom front, The Goldbergs (4.5 mil/1.0) and Schooled (3.4 mil/0.8) both were down a tick from their finales, Modern Family (4 mil/1.0) hit and matched its series lows, and Single Parents (2.8 mil/0.7) returned steady.

CBS | Survivor (6.3 mil/1.3) was down sharply from its year-ago premiere (7.8 mil/1.7). Big Brother (4.2 mil/1.2) ticked up week-to-week but fell well shy of its year-ago finale (5.7 mil/1.7).

