Ratings: Prodigal Son Leads Monday's Debuts, While The Voice Tops Night

Fox’s Prodigal Son was Premiere Week Monday’s highest-rated series launch (out of four), scoring a 1.0 demo rating to go with its 4.2 million total viewers. TVLine readers gave the pilot an average grade of “B+.”

Setting the table for the dark comedic drama, 9-1-1 (7 mil/1.5, TVLine reader grade “A-“) returned up from both its sophomore average (6.1 mil/1.4) and finale (6.4 mil/1.3).

Elsewhere on Monday:

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL prempts, Dancing With the Stars (6.6 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths week-to-week, while The Good Doctor (6.6 mil/1.0, TVLine reader grade “A-“) returned down, tying its all-time demo low.

NBC | The Voice (8.8 mil/1.7) was down 15 percent from its year-ago premiere but matched that fall season’s average. Bluff City Law premiered out of that with 4.7 mil/0.8 and a TVLine reader grade of “B-.”

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.7 mil/0.9) returned down a tick from its freshman finale, Bob Hearts Abishola debuted to 5.9 mil/0.8 (TVLine reader grade “C”), and All Rise drew 6 million viewers — Monday’s most watched series premiere — and a 0.7 (“B” grade). Bull (6.3 mil/0.7) returned steady in the demo versus its finale. Of some note: CBS’ viewership grew all night long.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (905K/0.2) and Whose Line (685K/0.2) were steady.

