The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 22

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Plex” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find a whopping 43 season premieres (including final season openers for Empire, The Good Place, How to Get Away With Murder and Modern Family), 15 series premieres (including The Politician, Stumptown and mixed-ish) and 12 finales (including Big Brother and Transparent) and so much more.

Sunday, Sept. 22

8 pm Emmys (Fox)

8 pm The Circus returns (Showtime)

9 pm $100,000 Pyramid Season 4 finale (ABC)

10 pm To Tell the Truth Season 4 finale (ABC)

10:30 pm Good Eats Season 15 finale (Food Network)

Monday, Sept. 23

8 pm The Voice Season 17 premiere, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 3 premiere (Fox)

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 2 premiere (CBS)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola series premiere (CBS)

9 pm All Rise series premiere (CBS)

9 pm Prodigal Son series premiere (Fox)

10 pm Bluff City Law series premiere (NBC)

10 pm Bull Season 4 premiere (CBS)

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 3 premiere (ABC)

11 pm Straight Up Steve Austin Season 1 finale (USA Network)

11:30 pm Final Space Season 2 finale (Adult Swim)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

3 am Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm NCIS Season 17 premiere (CBS)

8 pm The Resident Season 3 premiere (Fox)

8 pm The Voice Season 17 premiere, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

8 pm The Conners Season 2 premiere (ABC)

8:30 pm Bless This Mess Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Empire final season premiere (Fox)

9 pm FBI Season 2 premiere (CBS)

9 pm This Is Us Season 4 premiere (NBC)

9 pm mixed-ish series premiere (ABC)

9:30 pm black-ish Season 6 premiere (ABC)

10 pm Emergence series premiere (ABC)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 premiere (CBS)

10 pm New Amsterdam Season 2 premiere (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

3 am Liza on Demand Season 2 premiere (YouTube)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 2 premiere (Fox; two hours)

8 pm Survivor Season 39 premiere (CBS; 90 minutes)

8 pm Chicago Med Season 5 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Country Music docuseries finale (PBS)

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 7 premiere (ABC)

8:30 pm Schooled Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 8 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Hypnotize Me Season 1 finale (The CW)

9 pm Modern Family final season premiere (ABC)

9:30 pm Big Brother Season 21 finale (CBS; 90 minutes)

9:30 pm Single Parents Season 2 premiere (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 7 premiere (NBC)

10 pm Stumptown series premiere (ABC)

10 pm It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14 premiere (FXX)

10 pm South Park Season 23 premiere (Comedy Central)

10:30 pm Cake series premiere (FXX)

10:30 pm Crank Yankers revival premiere (Comedy Central)

Thursday, Sept. 26

3 am Creepshow reboot premiere (Shudder)

8 pm Thursday Night Football premiere (Fox)

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Superstore Season 5 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 3 premiere (CBS)

8:30 pm Perfect Harmony series premiere (NBC)

8:30 pm The Unicorn series premiere (CBS)

9 pm A Million Little Things Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9 pm The Outpost Season 2 finale (The CW)

9 pm The Good Place final season premiere (NBC)

9 pm Mom Season 7 premiere (CBS)

9:30 pm Carol’s Second Act series premiere (CBS)

9:30 pm Sunnyside series premiere (NBC)

10 pm Evil series premiere (CBS)

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder final season premiere (ABC)

10 pm Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 21 premiere (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 27

3 am The Politician series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Transparent Musicale Finale (Amazon Prime)

8 pm Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 premiere (CBS)

8 pm American Housewife Season 4 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Masters of Illusion Season 9 finale (The CW)

8:30 pm The Big Stage Season 1 finale (The CW)

8:30 pm Fresh Off the Boat Season 6 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 2 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 10 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Van Helsing Season 4 premiere (Syfy)

Saturday, Sept. 28

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live Season 45 premiere (NBC)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?