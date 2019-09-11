The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer Features Carly vs. Claire, Glassman's Wedding, a Scandal Vet and More

Shaun is navigating his first romantic relationship in a new, full-length trailer for The Good Doctor Season 3.

The above video features more footage of Shaun and Carly’s date, as well as what appears to be the moment leading up to their first kiss. “I know this dating thing can be scary,” Glassman tells Shaun. “But don’t give up on love. It’s wonderful.”

Suffice it to say, Carly is not as keen on receiving advice from Shaun’s friends and coworkers. At one point, she confronts Claire about interfering in her love life.

In addition to relationship drama, the trailer includes a glimpse at Glassman’s wedding, as well as portrayer Richard Schiff’s former West Wing costar Joshua Malina as a Patient of the Week. Also featured is 9-1-1‘s Tracie Thoms, who pops up at the very end and threatens to report someone to the medical board.

As TVLine exclusively reported, the third season will welcome Robert Sean Leonard as a patient named Shamus O’Malley, reuniting him with House creator and executive producer David Shore. Meanwhile, original series regular Tamlyn Tomita, who plays San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital Board chairwoman Allegra Aoki, will now be recurring. (For even more intel, check out TVLine’s Fall TV Preview Spectacular.)

The Good Doctor returns on Monday, Sept. 23 at 10/9c on ABC. In the meantime, press PLAY on the above trailer, then hit the comments with your immediate reactions.