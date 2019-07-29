Good Doctor Season 3 Promo Offers First Look at Shaun and Carly's Date

ABC on Monday released the first promo for Season 3 of The Good Doctor, which posits the question, “Will Shaun find love?”

As viewers will recall, the Season 2 finale ended with Shaun putting on a suit and going over to Carly’s house, where he asked the pathologist out to dinner. This was after a blatant misdirect, in which Lea came home to find a suited-up Shaun holding a bouquet, leading viewers to suspect that he was about to ask his roommate out on a date.

The 15-second teaser offers fans their very first glimpse at Shaun and Carly’s date. Not to be excluded, Glassman and Melendez’s team are also featured in the video below, all eager to find out how it went.

As TVLine exclusively reported, Jasika Nicole (aka Carly) has been promoted to series regular ahead of the series’ return. Meanwhile, a previously released logline for Season 3 in part reads, “As his friendships deepen, Shaun works harder than he ever has before as he starts dating, while navigating his environment and relationships to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.”

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Sept. 23 at 10/9c. In the meantime, press PLAY on the video below, then hit the comments with your reactions.