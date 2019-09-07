The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 8

RELATED STORIES Fall TV: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Popcornflix” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 19 premieres (including The Ranch, The Deuce and A Very Brady Renovation), 14 finales (including BH90210, Grand Hotel and Reef Break) and so much more.

Sunday, Sept. 8

7 pm 60 Minutes: Steve Kroft Retrospective special (CBS)

8 pm Black Girls Rock! special (BET)

8:15 pm Sunday Night Football time slot premiere, followed by a special Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (immediately after late local news) (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 9

7:10 pm Monday Night Football Season 50 premiere (ESPN)

8 pm Lip Sync to the Rescue special (CBS)

9 pm A Very Brady Renovation series premiere (HGTV)

9 pm CBS Fall TV Preview special (CBS)

9 pm The Deuce final season premiere (HBO)

10 pm Our Boys time slot premiere (HBO)

10 pm Grand Hotel Season 1 finale (ABC)

10 pm The Hills: New Beginnings Season 1 finale (MTV)

Tuesday, Sept. 10

3 am Bill Burr: Paper Tiger stand-up comedy special premiere (Netflix)

9 pm Deadliest Catch Season 15 finale (Discovery Channel)

9 pm First Responders Live Season 1 finale (Fox)

10 pm Mr. Mercedes Season 3 premiere (Audience)

10 pm Bring the Funny Season 1 finale (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 11

3 am Four Weddings and a Funeral limited series finale (Hulu)

8 pm Bulletproof Season 1 finale (The CW)

9 pm BH90210 limited series finale (Fox)

9 pm Queen Sugar Season 4 finale (OWN)

9 pm Songland Season 1 finale (NBC)

10 pm Snowfall Season 3 finale (FX)

10 pm Sherman’s Showcase Season 1 finale (IFC)

Thursday, Sept. 12

3 am The I-Land limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 pm DuckTales Season 2 finale (Disney Channel)

8 pm Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate No. 3 (ABC)

8:20 pm Thursday Night Football Season 13 premiere (NFL Network)

10 pm Mr Inbetween Season 2 premiere (FX)

12 am This Close Season 2 premiere (SundanceTV; two episodes)

Friday, Sept. 13

3 am The Chef Show Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Ranch Part 7 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Top Boy Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Unbelievable limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Undone series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

9 pm Reef Break Season 1 finale (ABC; special night and time)

10 pm Murder in the Bayou docuseries premiere (Showtime)

11 pm Room 104 Season 3 premiere (HBO)

Saturday, Sept. 14

9 pm 48 Hours Season 33 premiere (CBS; two episodes)

