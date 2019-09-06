College Admissions Scandal: Lifetime Movie Is a Smorgasbord of Whine and Cheese — Watch First Trailer

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Awkwafina Gets a Friend, Wheel of Time Castings and More

TVLine Items: Awkwafina Gets a Friend, Wheel of Time Castings and More Lifetime's College Admissions Scandal Movie Adds Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner in Lead Roles

Lifetime’s fast-tracked College Admissions Scandal movie is shaping up to be a Grade A campfest — and we have the footage to prove it.

The cabler on Friday quietly dropped the first trailer for the ripped-from-the-headlines flick, which stars Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner and is set to premiere Saturday, Oct. 12, 8/7c.

Inspired by the widely publicized college admissions scandal, the movie — which was initially greenlit in July — purports to chronicle the real-life story of how more than 50 individuals were exposed for criminally conspiring to influence admissions decisions at America’s top universities. Although actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were two of the biggest names involved in the scandal, which first made headlines in March, Miller and Kirshner will not be portraying the women. Rather, the College Admissions Scandal follows two wealthy mothers — interior designer Caroline (Miller) and financial services firm owner Bethany (Kirshner) — who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible colleges.

When college admissions consultant Rick Singer (played by Stargate SG-1‘s Michael Shanks) offers a side door into those prestigious institutions, Caroline and Bethany willingly partake… until Rick cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, forcing the mothers to face the consequences of their crimes.

Press PLAY trailer above and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Will you be enrolling in College this fall?