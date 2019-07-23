College Admissions Scandal Getting the Lifetime Movie Treatment

RELATED STORIES Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Charged in Alleged Ivy League Bribery Scheme

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Charged in Alleged Ivy League Bribery Scheme Lifetime's NXIVM Sex Cult Movie Casts Roles of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack

There’s a new Lori Loughlin movie coming to Lifetime. Sort of. The network has greenlit a two-hour project, tentatively titled College Admissions Scandal, which will chronicle the true-life story of how “over 50 privileged and elite individuals from across the country were exposed for criminally conspiring to influence the undergraduate admissions decisions at some of America’s top schools.”

The scandal, which first made headlines in March, involved multiple celebrity parents, including Loughlin (Fuller House) and Felicity Huffman (American Crime), though neither are mentioned directly in Lifetime’s official synopsis:

College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college. When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads. But when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the mothers who risked everything for their kids, must face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families.

–

The film is being produced by Varsity Films Inc., executive-produced by Gail Katz and Howard Braunstein, directed by Adam Salky and written by Stephen Tolkin.

As previously reported, a television series based on the scandal is also in the works from Annapurna TV. That project is based on the upcoming book chronicling the scandal, Accepted, by Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz.

Your thoughts on College Admissions Scandal? Any (realistic) casting suggestions? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.