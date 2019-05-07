College Admissions Scandal to Be Turned Into Scripted TV Series — Who Should Play Felicity and Lori?

The story that’s stranger than fiction is becoming fiction: A scripted TV series based on the recent college admissions scandal that ensnared actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin is in the works, according to our sister site Variety.

Annapurna TV is producing the limited series, based on the upcoming book chronicling the scandal, Accepted, by Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz. Writer D.V. DeVincentis (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) is set to pen the adaptation. No network is attached to the project yet, though.

To refresh your memory: Huffman and Loughlin were among a number of parents accused of paying bribes to get their kids into elite colleges, which involved faking test scores and extracurricular activities. Both actresses were charged in March in connection with the investigation, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” by the FBI. Huffman, an Emmy winner for Desperate Housewives, pled guilty last month, but Loughlin has entered a not-guilty plea and maintains her innocence. The Full House alum, though, was fired from her role on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart after news of the scandal broke.

It’s tempting to think that Huffman and Loughlin could play themselves in the scripted series — but that’s not realistic, is it? So who should play the scandal-ridden stars? Drop your casting ideas in a comment below.