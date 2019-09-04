Criminal Minds' Daniel Henney Joins Wheel of Time Adaptation at Amazon

Criminal Minds‘ Daniel Henney has been cast as al’Lan Mandragoran in Amazon Prime’s series adaptation of The Wheel of Time, TVLine has learned.

In the series of fantasy novels by James Oliver Rigney Jr. aka Robert Jordan, the character, commonly known as Lan, crosses paths with — SPOILERS ALERT? — both Moiraine Damodred (to be played by Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike) and Nynaeve al’Meara (Power Rangers‘ Zoe Robins).

The Wheel of Time, which was greenlit last October, is set in a “sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it,” per the official logline. The story follows Pike’s Moiraine, “a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

Rafe Judkins (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Since 2015, Henney has been a part of CBS’ Criminal Minds franchise. His character, Matt Simmons, was first introduced in a backdoor pilot for the spinoff Beyond Borders, which launched in 2016. Following that offshoot’s cancellation, Henney transitioned to the mothership, which is set to air its 15th and final season at midseason.

Henney’s previous TV credits also include Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: Los Angeles and Revolution.