Rosamund Pike to Star in Amazon's Wheel of Time Series Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Amazon's Lord of the Rings Series Adds Game of Thrones Writer Bryan Cogman

Amazon's Lord of the Rings Series Adds Game of Thrones Writer Bryan Cogman This Is Us: Jennifer Morrison Joining Season 4 Cast in Major Role

Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike is taking the wheel of Amazon’s forthcoming series adaptation of The Wheel of Time, TVLine has learned. The actress will play the lead role of Moiraine in the project, which is based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels.

The Wheel of Time, which was greenlit at Amazon last October, is set in a “sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it,” per the official logline. The story follows Pike’s Moiraine, “a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

Please welcome Rosamund Pike to the Wheel of Time family. Say hello to Moiraine. #WoTWednesday pic.twitter.com/577Hffwy6Y — Wheel of Time Writers’ Room (@WoTWritersRoom) June 19, 2019

Onetime Survivor contestant-turned-TV writer Rafe Judkins will serve as showrunner and executive producer. “For so many people, including me, this book series has served as a world to escape to, to lose yourself in, to devour and inhabit completely,” Judkins said in a statement last fall. “And I couldn’t be more honored to be the one finally bringing that world to life on screen, for old fans to lose themselves in all over again and new fans to discover for the very first time.”

Pike most recently starred opposite Chris O’Dowd in SundanceTV’s short-form series State of the Union.