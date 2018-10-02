The Wheel of Time: Amazon Orders Fantasy Novel Adaptation to Series

Amazon is adding some serious girl power to its TV lineup. The streaming service on Tuesday placed a series order for The Wheel of Time, an adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels.

Read on for the project’s official description:

The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. Meaning that in this series — women hold the keys to power. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the ‘Aes Sedai’ as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. Moiraine’s interested in these five because she believes one of them might be the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual, whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it. The series draws on numerous elements of European and Asian culture and philosophy, most notably the cyclical nature of time found in Buddhism and Hinduism.

Though Jordan’s Wheel of Time series spans 14 novels, there’s no word on how many episodes Amazon has ordered or when the drama is expected to premiere.

Onetime Survivor contestant-turned-TV writer Rafe Judkins will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the adaptation.

“For so many people, including me, this book series has served as a world to escape to, to lose yourself in, to devour and inhabit completely,” Judkins said in a statement. “And I couldn’t be more honored to be the one finally bringing that world to life on screen, for old fans to lose themselves in all over again and new fans to discover for the very first time.”

Added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios: “The Wheel of Time is endlessly fascinating and resonates hugely with fans as one of the best-selling global properties, and we were drawn to its timely narrative featuring powerful women at the core. We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with devotees who’ve found the book series transformative and welcome new ones by bringing it to life on Prime Video for viewers worldwide.”

