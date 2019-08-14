TVLine Items: Awkwafina Gets a Friend, Wheel of Time Castings and More

Awkwafina‘s upcoming Comedy Central series has set its sights on Jennifer Esposito.

The self-titled show — co-written by and starring Awkwafina — follows a twenty-something striving for a larger-than-life existence while living with her father (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn) in Queens.

Per our sister site Deadline, NCIS and Blue Bloods vet Esposito will recur as an art teacher who catches the interest of Wong’s character at a single-parent support group.

Esposito’s comedy credits include Samantha Who? and Spin City.

* Amazon’s The Wheel of Time adaptation, starring Rosamund Pike, has cast the roles of Egwene Al’Vere (with Picnic at Hanging Rock‘s Madeline Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris), Nynaeve (Zoe Robins) and Rand Al’Thor (Josha Stradowski).

* Lifetime’s College Admissions Scandal movie will air Saturday, Oct. 12, with Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter debuting Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8/7c. Both will be followed by documentaries on their respective subject matters, hosted by journalist Gretchen Carlson.

* Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) will star opposite Denis Leary in Fox’s six-episode, holiday-themed event series A Moody Christmas, airing this December. The comedy centers around the Moody family of five, who all return home to Chicago for the holidays, hiding secrets from each other; Perkins and Leary play the parents.

* Comedy Central has given a series order to an unscripted, interview-based show starring and executive-produced by Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens).

* Star Wars Resistance‘s second and final season, which takes place during the events of The Last Jedi, leading up to The Rise of Skywalker, will premiere Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 pm on Disney Channel. Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has released a trailer for the new docuseries Styling Hollywood, which premieres on Friday, Aug. 30:

