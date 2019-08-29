The Walking Dead's Embattled Heroes Vow to 'Silence the Whisperers' in a Thrilling New Season 10 Promo

RELATED STORIES The Walking Dead Season 10 Key Art Prepares Its Three Remaining Veterans for a Brutal War With the Whisperers

Prepare to scream, fans of The Walking Dead: AMC dropped a new Season 10 promo video Thursday that’s as likely to give you chills as Alpha showing up on your doorstep.

In the super-stylish clip, we see one of our heroes (Daryl) after another (Michonne) after another (Carol) and another (Negan… well, anti-hero, in his case). All the while, their voiceovers reinforce the fact that they are “bonded by the fellowship of the living” and dedicated to one cause: more than mere survival, making the world new again. In other words, they tell us in unison, “Together, we silence the Whisperers.”

Good luck with that, guys. When Season 10 kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 6 (9/8c), our protagonists will have on their side two new recruits: The Leftovers vet Kevin Carroll as Virgil and Snowfall alum Juan Javier Cardenas as Dante (aka Maggie’s post-Glenn love interest in Robert Kirkman’s comic-book series). New to Team Alpha is, in essence, the opposite of the villainess’ daughter Lydia — Gamma, a devoted sentry played by Thora Birch of American Beauty fame.

Now, quick — watch the promo below, because I strongly suspect my description of it did not do it justice. Then hit the comments. Is it as cool as I think, or am I just easily excited?