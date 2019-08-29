Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu Reflects on 'Twitter Fiasco,' Confesses: 'I Am Grateful. But Am I Elegant? No'

RELATED STORIES Democratic Debate No. 3 Limited to Just One Night, 3 Hours, 10 Candidates

Democratic Debate No. 3 Limited to Just One Night, 3 Hours, 10 Candidates A Million Little Things EP: Season 2 Will Feature Death of 'Someone You Know'

Constance Wu is clearing the air about her renewal-triggered social-media meltdown last May, while shedding new light on the ill-fated project she was forced to pass on when ABC renewed Fresh Off the Boat for Season 6.

In her first full-length interview since the her self-described “Twitter fiasco,” the actress admits to the Los Angeles Times that histrionics is in her DNA (not to mention her job description). “I’m an actress — I can be dramatic,” she told the paper. “I mean, that’s our toolkit, right? I’m dramatic. I’m emotional.”

The dustup started when Wu — who starred in the box-office hit Crazy Rich Asians last summer, and has booked/eyed multiple film roles since — took to Twitter on May 10 to vent about bubble comedy Fresh Off the Boat‘s renewal, writing, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F–k.” She followed that up with a tweet that read, “F–king hell.” When a fan congratulated her and said the renewal was “great news,” she replied (in a since-deleted tweet): “No it’s not.” Wu also left a comment on the show’s official Instagram post celebrating the renewal that said simply: “Dislike.”

Wu later clarified her outburst, explaining, “I was temporarily upset… not because I hate the show but because its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about… People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts: I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job.”

Despite speculation, the project in question was a play and not a feature film, Wu now reveals to the Times, before stressing that she is an imperfect person.

“There is an expectation of the way that I ought to behave, and not just of perfection but of graciousness,” she shared. “And I am grateful. But am I elegant? No. I think I can be verbally eloquent sometimes, but as a human, am I an elegant person? No.”