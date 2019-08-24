The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 25

RELATED STORIES Fall TV: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Kanopy” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 18 premieres (including the final seasons of Power, Ballers and The Affair), nine finales (including Queen of the South and Yellowstone) and so much more.

Sunday, Aug. 25

8 pm Chesapeake Shores Season 4 premiere (Hallmark Channel)

9 pm The Affair final season premiere (Showtime)

8 pm Power final season premiere (Starz)

9 pm Power Confidential after-show premiere (Starz)

9 pm Instinct series finale (CBS)

10 pm Good Eats revival premiere (Food Network; two episodes)

10 pm Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 1 finale (NatGeo)

10 pm On Becoming a God in Central Florida series premiere (Showtime; two episodes)

10:30 pm Ballers final season premiere (HBO)

Monday, Aug. 26

3 am Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones stand-up comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm 2019 MTV Music Video Awards hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco (MTV)

9 pm Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series finale (A&E)

Tuesday, Aug. 27

3 am Dreamworks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 7 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 am Young Justice: Outsiders Season 3 finale (DC Universe; three episodes)

10 pm Ambitions Season 1 finale (OWN)

Wednesday, Aug. 28

3 am Harlots Season 3 finale (Hulu)

8:30 pm Suits retrospective special (USA Network)

9 pm The Challenge Season 34 premiere (MTV)

10 pm Jay Leno’s Garage Season 5 premiere (CNBC)

10 pm Yellowstone Season 2 finale (Paramount Network)

Thursday, Aug. 29

3 am Workin’ Moms Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

7 pm Thursday Night College Football Season 22 premiere (ESPN)

10 pm Queen of the South Season 4 finale (USA Network)

Friday, Aug. 30

3 am Carnival Row series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am When Hope Calls series premiere (Hallmark Movies Now)

Saturday, Aug. 31

6 pm Injustice With Nancy Grace Season 1 finale (Oxygen)

7 pm Maigret series premiere (Ovation)

7:30 pm Saturday Night College Football Season 14 premiere (ABC)

