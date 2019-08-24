This Is Us Season 4 Premiere Photos: Jack Meets Rebecca's Folks, Randall and Beth Celebrate and More

The Pearsons are all about fresh starts when Season 4 gets underway, as you can tell from these first photos from This Is Us‘ Set. 24 season premiere (NBC, 9/8c).

In newly released images, Kate and Toby seem really happy as they cuddle their son, Jack, who was born at the end of Season 3. The preemie seems to be doing well after his long sojourn in the Nenonatal Intensive Care Unit — check out how the new parents can’t stop beaming over their boy.

In other shots, Randall, Beth and the girls settle into their new home in Philadelphia, christening the house by celebrating Randall’s birthday. (Let’s savor those good times while we can, fans, because there may be some “hiccups” in the relocated family’s near future.)

Finally, we get a look at Jack and Rebecca all gussied up for a dinner where it seems like Jack is meeting Rebecca’s parents for the first time. (Side note: Rebecca’s choker game is on point.) From the looks on the young lovers’ faces, the introductions might not go as smoothly as they’d like.

Season 4 will contain changes big and small for the family drama, including the addition of a mystery character played Once Upon a Time alum Jennifer Morrison, a (possibly) aged-up Big Three and a new movie role for Los Angeles returnee Kevin.

Click on the gallery above to see the photos — or go to it directly here — then hit the comments with your predictions for the season ahead!