This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson Tease 'Hiccups' in Randall and Beth's Philly Fresh Start

Will the City of Brotherly Love love the Pearsons?

After some rough times in Season 3, This Is Us‘ Randall and Beth found a solution to their family’s woes: moving from suburban New Jersey to Philadelphia, which would allow both Mr. and Mrs. Pearson to pursue their career dreams. Because there’ll be a small time jump between the events of the season finale and Season 4’s kickoff, viewers will get to witness the family as it eases into its new environs, which we’ve learned are predominantly African-American and a big change from the white enclave they left.

When TVLine recently caught up with series stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson at a media event, we wanted to know how the newly minted politician and his family are received in their new digs.

“Fairly well,” Brown told TVLine. “Being a councilman, Randall goes out of his way to make a connection to the community. He’s really excited to be a neighbor and to be a good councilman and to form relationships with the people he’s supposed to be representing.” Because this is This Is Us, though, of course there’s a little bitter with the sweet.

“There may be things that happen in the future where there could be some potential hiccups,” Brown teased, “but we start off in a good place.”

He and Watson added that while Randall and Beth are living their best lives after the move (“We’re ready for the change and to jump in head-on,” she said) the transition is “tough” on daughters Tess, Annie and Deja.

The girls “will have some acclimating to do. They’re kids,” Watson previewed. “Going to a new school, meeting new people, what it is like with all these changes?” Also: “The house is smaller than what we’re used to” — which means the three girls will be in each other’s faces proximity a whole lot more. —With reporting by Diane Gordon

