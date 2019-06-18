This Is Us: Jennifer Morrison Joining Season 4 Cast in Major Role

This Is… huge. This Is Us has tapped Once Upon a Time MVP Jennifer Morrison to join the Season 4 cast in a major recurring role, TVLine has learned exclusively. Details about her character are being kept under wraps, but sources confirm that the in-demand actress will have a “substantial” presence on the NBC hit. This Is Us: 5 Scoops About Season 4 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

NBC announced earlier this week that This Is Us Season 4 will bow Tuesday, Sept. 24. “I know lots,” leading lady Mandy Moore playfully bragged to TVLine earlier this month when we pressed her for intel on this fall’s first batch of episodes. “It’s fun to go out to dinner with [series creator] Dan [Fogelman] and let him get a tiny bit tipsy, and then he wants to tell you everything,” she told us, laughing. “And I let him! I tell him, ‘Here, have another glass of wine.’”

Moore’s onscreen daughter Chrissy Metz did offer up this minor spoiler: the opener will pick up roughly five months after the events of the finale.

Last month, NBC made the unprecedented decision to renew This Is Us for three more seasons.

Morrison became available for the plum This Is Us gig after CBS opted not to pick up her medical drama pilot Under the Bridge.