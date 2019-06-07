This Is Us: 5 Early Season 4 Scooplets

“I know lots.”

That was Mandy Moore‘s tantalizing answer when we asked her how much of Rebecca’s upcoming This Is Us story she’s aware of — remember, the show recently was renewed for three seasons — and then we learned exactly how she got so many spoilery goods.

“It’s fun to go out to dinner with Dan [Fogelman, executive producer] and let him get a tiny bit tipsy, and then he wants to tell you everything,” she told TVLine, laughing. “And I let him! I tell him, ‘Here, have another glass of wine.'”

The revelations weren’t flowing quite that freely at the NBC series’ recent For Your Consideration Emmy event in Los Angeles, but we managed to get some fun Season 4 scoop out of the show’s cast nevertheless. In addition to Moore, TVLine chatted with cast members Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz to bring you the latest on what to expect from the Pearsons come fall.

What culture shock awaits Randall in Philadelphia? How will Jack and Rebecca adjust to being together once their road trip west has ended? And exactly how much of a time jump will there be between the Season 3 finale and the Season 4 premiere?

Click on the gallery above — or go to it directly here — for the answers to all of these (and more), then hit the comments with your predictions for This Is Us‘ upcoming season. —With reporting by Diane Gordon