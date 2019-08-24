Disney+'s Unscripted Slate Includes Kristen Bell's Encore!, Jeff Goldblum Docuseries and More — Watch Trailers

In addition to The Mandalorian trailer, myriad Marvel castings and a Lizzie McGuire sequel, Disney+ has revealed its inaugural slate of unscripted series, headlined by Kristen Bell, Jeff Goldblum and Kermit the Frog.

First up is Encore!, hosted by Bell. The series, which started as an ABC special back in December 2017, “brings together former castmates of high school musicals, tasking them with re-creating their original performance years after they last performed it, in a high school reunion like no other,” according to the official logline. It premieres in tandem with the streaming service’s launch on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Next up is The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a 12-episode docuseries from National Geographic, which also debuts on Nov. 12. In each episode, viewers will get to see the world through Goldblum’s eyes — whatever that means.

Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, Disney+ will launch the One Day at Disney, a 52-episode, short-form series that will kick off with a feature-length documentary. Each installment promises to “shine a dazzling light on the creative forces in front of the cameras and behind the scenes at The Walt Disney Company.”

Last, but certainly not least, is Muppets Now, a short-form “unscripted” series coming in 2020. You can read Kermit the Frog’s heavily redacted announcement below:

Coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus in 2020, @TheMuppets proudly present MUPPETS NOW, a new short-form unscripted series! I’d love to tell you more, but Joe The Legal Weasel is right behind me. Gulp! pic.twitter.com/UCXdaopQJR — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) August 24, 2019

TVLine hears that Disney+ episodes will be released on a weekly basis, versus the all-at-once “binge” model.

Watch the trailers above, then drop a comment and tell us which of Disney+’s unscripted offerings pique your interest.