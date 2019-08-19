Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Premiere Date Announced — Plus: Watch the Globe-Trotting Trailer

RELATED STORIES Mrs. Maisel Does Miami in First Season 3 Photo — and She's Not Alone

Mrs. Maisel Does Miami in First Season 3 Photo — and She's Not Alone This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Joins Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

Here’s some marvelous news to kick off your week: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be back in less than four (ugh) months!

Amazon announced Monday that the Emmy winning comedy’s third season will drop on Dec. 6. The streamer also released the first Season 3 teaser trailer, which offers glimpses of a globe-trotting Midge on tour and features a first look at special guest star Sterling K. Brown.

As previously reported, Season 3 — a portion of which was filmed on location in Miami — will span eight episodes, on par with the Season 1 count and two episodes shy of its sophomore season length.

At the end of Season 2, Rachel Brosnahan’s titular cutup accepted an offer to join crooner Shy Baldwin on a tour of the U.S. and Europe. In addition to Brown, Season 3 guest stars include Cary Elwes (Stranger Things) and Stephanie Hsu (The Path).

Mrs. Maisel is riding high on 20 recent Emmy nominations, the second-highest total behind Game of Thrones‘ final season, which amassed 32 nods. The show itself is up for Outstanding Comedy Series, while stars Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub all received acting nominations.

Watch the Season 3 trailer above! And then react below!