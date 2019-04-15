This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Joins Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown has decided to spend his summer hiatus in a new timeline: The ’60s. The Emmy winner announced Monday that he is joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in Season 3.
“I’m Eastward bound,” Brown declared via a video posted on social media. “I’m going to do a little TV show, maybe you’ve heard of it: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes. So, stay tuned. I’m getting together with Midge and it’s going to be awesome.
Brown did not reveal any details about his character or how long he’ll be around for.
As TVLine reported last week, Mrs. Maisel‘s third season — which is currently in production in New York City — will consist of eight episodes.