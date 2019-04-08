The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Season 3 Episode Count Finally Revealed

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is going back to its Season 1 roots, length-wise. TVLine has learned exclusively that the Amazon awards darling’s upcoming third season will consist of eight episodes. That puts Season 3 on par with the series’ Emmy-winning first season and two episodes shy of Season 2’s 10-episode haul.

RELATED STORIES Is Mrs. Maisel a 'Terrible Mom'? Rachel Brosnahan Defends Midge's Parenting

Is Mrs. Maisel a 'Terrible Mom'? Rachel Brosnahan Defends Midge's Parenting Gilmore Girls: Netflix Exec Offers Update on Potential Second Revival

Production is currently underway on Season 3 ahead of a late 2019 premiere.

Back in December, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told TVLine that Season 3’s exact episode count was under “debate,” with fellow EP Daniel Palladino elaborating, “Amazon has given us some flexibility so we can see what stories we have. And we want to see what we can produce without killing everybody, including ourselves.”

“Some of the stuff we’re talking about might take time,” Sherman-Palladino added. “We’re just trying to figure out how to make sure everything good gets on the screen.

As previously reported — but unconfirmed by Amazon — a portion of Season 3 will be shot on-location in Miami. At the end of the comedy’s second season, Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge accepted an offer to join crooner Shy Baldwin on a tour of the U.S. and Europe — and ditched fiancé Benjamin to spend one more night with her ex Joel.

“I think I’ve heard that we’re going to Miami in June. That’s all I know,” co-star Tony Shalhoub teased back in February to ET Online. “I don’t know what that [involves]. It’s about [Midge’s] tour, but that’s all I got.”